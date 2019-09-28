Ronald J. Hamilton
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at the Seventh day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho, today at 11 a.m. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Ron’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann (Sally) Shillington
TWIN FALLS—A Funeral Service in memory of Sally will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls), a Luncheon will be held after the service at The Shillington Residence and a private family burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Idaho Chapter of the American Heart Association 350 North 9th Street, #404 Boise, ID 83702.
Carlo Graziani
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, a viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Reynolds Funeral Chapel prior to the graveside service.
Richard Olsen
SHOSHONE—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shoshone Ward, with a graveside dedication concluding at Shoshone Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
M. LeRoy “Rufus Davidson
WENDELL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Wendell High School Auditorium, 850 E Main St, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at www.farnworthmortuary.com.
Glen Burke
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints—Century Ward, located at 2271 S. 4th Ave., in Pocatello, with Bishop John R. Lee conducting. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.
