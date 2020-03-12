Blanche Elaine Callen Peters
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday March 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 East Ave A, Jerome with the Reverend Mike Haddox officiating. Interment will follow at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Blanche’s family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Blanche’s name to the First Presbyterian Church of Jerome, or to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Blanche’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Elsie Ruth Mink
TWIN FALLS - A service will be held for Elsie Mink at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home. A potluck “Celebration of Life” will follow.
Donald Edwin Rehwalt
HEYBURN - Funeral services will be held at 11”00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with The Rev. Alex Lissow officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, located at 1602 E. 1100 S., in Eden. Military rites will be provided at the cemetery by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6: - 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries.
Willadine “Willie” Alice Messner
BOISE - formerly of Twin Falls, graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.
Norma Little
WENDELL - An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the American Legion Hall, 610 W Main St., Wendell, ID, followed by a reception with family greeting guests from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
Adam Miller
NAMPA - Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd, Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services.
Robert Francis Otto
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Avenue B, Jerome, ID followed by a reception. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com. Due to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspending all public meetings in their buildings, the Celebration of Life for Robert Francis Otto has been moved to Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. It will still begin at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow at the Mountain View Barn.
Ruth Nordstrom Silcock
RUPERT - Graveside services will be held at noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Vera Evelyn (Becker) Crosmer
TWIN FALLS - A Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. An hour visitation will take place before the service. Memorials may be given to The Alzheimer's Association.
Arlo Lloyd
ELBA - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elba Ward, located at 1198 E. 2000 S., in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Aaron Carson Toepfer
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
