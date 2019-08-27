Daniel Perez
RUPERT—Daniel Perez, 90, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at his home. A viewing and recitation of the Rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 also at St. Nicholas Church with a viewing being held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the mass.
Ross M. Bourquin
TWIN-FALLS—A graveside memorial service, officiated by Pastor Mark Sjostrom of Grace Baptist Church, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
David Perry Maestas
RICHFIELD—Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Richfield Cemetery, Hwy 26 in Richfield, Idaho with a luncheon to follow at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main St. in Richfield. Please visit David’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Travis Nice
filerA celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer, ID. Lunch will be provided.
Charles Buck Rogers
FILER—A graveside service will be held at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Final arrangements will be handled by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
AuDeane King
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service for AuDeane will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls
Felix Longaray Acha
GOODING—A rosary/vigil service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the Gooding Basque Center. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Grace Dewsnup
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale Chapel, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group following the service at the church. The interment will take place at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, North Carolina. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
Tracy Lynn Shaddy
BUHL—BUHL – Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Deep Creek Ward 1001 Fair Street in Buhl. There will be no viewing.
