Boyd Taylor
MALTA—The funeral will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, where friends may call from 11 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Yost Cemetery in Yost, Utah.
Lee Darrington
SMITHFIELD, Utah—Funeral services under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and Bishop Jeffrey L. Heaps will take place on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 155 West 400 North, in Smithfield, Utah.
Viewings will be held on Friday, November 23, from 6 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 24, from 9 until 9:30 a.m. both at the church.
Braxton Ploss
RUPERT—Viewing for family and friends will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018 prior to the services at the Mortuary. Memorial Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Raymond Ruffing
CASTLEFORD—A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m., Monday, November 26, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Paul David Pettit
BURLEY—Paul David Pettit, 79, of Burley, died Monday, November 19, 2018 at a local hospital. Services will be held at the United Methodist Church, 450 East 27th Street, Burley, Idaho 83318, Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 am. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
