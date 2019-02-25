Buster M. Armbrister
JEROME—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 874 Old US Hwy 30, Glenns Ferry, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at Glenns Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Buster’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Allen Bruce Draper
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service.
Arlis Louise Ferlic
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
Dawn Marie Middleton
JEROME—Graveside Services will be held at the Jerome Cemetery on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
John Leonard Morris
TWIN FALLS — Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lowell K. “Whitey” Beck
KETCHUM — Lowell K. “Whitey” Beck, age 86, died on Feb. 16, 2019 at home with his wife Linden by his side. Memorial services at the LDS church on Spruce and Sun Valley Road in Ketchum on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life is planned for July 12, 2019 in Ketchum at Atkinson Park at 3:00 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey, Idaho (www.woodriverchapel.com).
