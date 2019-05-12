{{featured_button_text}}

Carl Koch Jr.

JACKPOT, NV—A celebration of Carl’s life will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Jackpot Community Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home, Elko, NV.

John “Bill” Brodeen

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Monday, May 13, at 9:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The Celebration of Bill’s Life will take place Monday, May 13, at 10:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Vic Svancara

BUHL—Graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. A viewing will be from 9 until 10 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N in Buhl

Dale Bodily

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Gerold Martin

OAKLEY—Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho. A viewing for friends and family will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral on Friday.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Lois Klingler

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity First Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Sandra Greenfield

HEYBURN—A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Marvin Armes

BUHL—A celebration of Marv’s Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Graveside service with military honors will conclude at West End Cemetery.

Tags

Load comments