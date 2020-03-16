Jo Anna & Gary Hoskins Sr.

HAZELTON - The inurnment for Jo Anna Hoskins & Gary Hoskins Sr. will take place Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hazelton Cemetery.

Aaron Carson Toepfer

TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Richard Lynn Yankey

BUHL - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Peace Lutheran Church in Filer. Burial will be in the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Visitation will be 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The Rosenau memorial website contains schedule updates along with an online tribute wall where friends and family can leave condolences.