Virginia “Ginny” May Bryan

RUPERT—Graveside services will be conducted today at 2 p.m. at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the care of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory. Please note, due to the Coronavirus and CDC guidelines, we will be practicing social distancing at the service.

Aaron William Lyda Jr. “AJ”

TWIN FALLS—A Graveside will be held on Friday, April 17 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2 p.m. To share memorials and condolences please visit our website at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

