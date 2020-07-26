Kay Snider
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held July 29, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave.
Hal K. Hess
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Rusty Lowe
BUHL - A Celebration of Rusty's life is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.
Theresa Grond
BUHL - A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of seating will be available; however, the service will be live streamed on Fame Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.
R. Gary Wright
BUHL - In light of the coronavirus situation, the family is holding a private memorial at the Ranch. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com//obituary//RGary-Wright or e-mailing to dad/@wrightbrotherslaw.com.
Gary McGeouch
JEROME - A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), Jerome.
Bobby Jones
BLISS - A catered picnic memorial to honor him will be hosted by his children on his birthday August 1, 2020 at the Bliss City Park beginning at Noon. Please come and share memories and enjoy lunch with us.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.