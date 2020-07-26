× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kay Snider

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held July 29, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave.

Hal K. Hess

TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Rusty Lowe

BUHL - A Celebration of Rusty's life is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.

Theresa Grond

BUHL - A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of seating will be available; however, the service will be live streamed on Fame Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.

R. Gary Wright