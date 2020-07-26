Services
Kay Snider

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held July 29, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave.

Hal K. Hess

TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Rusty Lowe

BUHL - A Celebration of Rusty's life is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.

Theresa Grond

BUHL - A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of seating will be available; however, the service will be live streamed on Fame Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.

R. Gary Wright

BUHL - In light of the coronavirus situation, the family is holding a private memorial at the Ranch. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com//obituary//RGary-Wright or e-mailing to dad/@wrightbrotherslaw.com.

Gary McGeouch

JEROME - A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), Jerome.

Bobby Jones

BLISS - A catered picnic memorial to honor him will be hosted by his children on his birthday August 1, 2020 at the Bliss City Park beginning at Noon. Please come and share memories and enjoy lunch with us.

