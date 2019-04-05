{{featured_button_text}}

Janet Ward

MALTA - Celebration of Life will be held today at 11 a.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley where friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Doralee Roth

KIMBERLY - A memorial will be held today at 4:30 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street in Kimberly.

Donna Lickley

JEROME - Celebration of Life will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Avenue under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

David Diehl

WENDELL - Celebration of Life will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Wendell Fire Department, 196 E Ave A under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Gary Lee Grindstaff

BUHL - A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held today at 2 p.m., at the Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316. Condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Cole F. Watkins

TWIN FALLS - In honor of Cole, let's all meet for a cup of coffee at The Depot Grill today for an open house between 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Mary Frances Frey Cole

GOODING - A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held today at 4 p.m., at the New Life Community Church located at 800 West Main St., Wendell, Idaho. A dinner reception will follow in the church hall.

Barbara Fairchild

TWIN FALLS - Memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Twin Falls Church of Christ, 2002 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls.

Shae Mayner

TWIN FALLS - Funeral service will be held today at 6 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2628 Whispering Pine Dr in Twin Falls.

Maurine Pierce

RUPERT - There will be a viewing held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A viewing will also take place Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Rupert Stake Center, 7th Ward, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Aberdeen Cemetery.

“John” Richard Nunez Sr

FILER - A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Filer Nazarene Church located on Yakima Ave, Filer, ID 83328.

Donald Sprenger

PAUL - Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hope Community Church, 25 N Fourth St in Paul. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Monica May Gillette Rowe

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

