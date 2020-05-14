Steven R Johnson
RUPERT - Steven R. Johnson, a 78 year old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Rupert. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials be made to the Rupert Senior Citizen Center, 702 11 Street in Rupert, ID 83350 The Graveside service will be held in accordance with the state-mandated social distancing practices. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert
Theresa Reeves
KIMBERLY - A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
Allana Silva
TWIN FALLS - Allana Thomas Silva, 98 of Twin Falls, passed away May 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Twin Falls Cemetery. The will be a live stream of the service on the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory.
Shawn Harris
JEROME - A graveside service will be held in the afternoon on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Jerome Cemetery. It will be private, so we ask that only close family and friends attend. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shawn’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Shane Jeff
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Erick Rangel
RUPERT - Erick Rangel, 13, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2020 at his home. Viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary. Social distancing requirements will be asked of all those attending. Private funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 concluding with a burial service at Paul Cemetery, Paul Idaho. At approximately 12:30 p.m. All. Social distancing requirements will be asked of all those attending. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.