Steven R Johnson

RUPERT - Steven R. Johnson, a 78 year old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Rupert. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials be made to the Rupert Senior Citizen Center, 702 11 Street in Rupert, ID 83350 The Graveside service will be held in accordance with the state-mandated social distancing practices. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert

Theresa Reeves

KIMBERLY - A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

Allana Silva

TWIN FALLS - Allana Thomas Silva, 98 of Twin Falls, passed away May 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Twin Falls Cemetery. The will be a live stream of the service on the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory.

Shawn Harris