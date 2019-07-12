{{featured_button_text}}

Cleo Poulton

OAKLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends called Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and call today from 10 to 10:45 a.m., preceding the funeral at the church.

John Hamby

TWIN FALLS—The Celebration of Life will take place today from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home Reception Room, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Andrew Genzmer

RUPERT—A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Rupert First United Methodist Church, 605 H Street, Rupert. A reception to tell stories and enjoy lunch will immediately follow.

