Melanie Straubhaar
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday September 18, 2018 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2 P.M. in Twin Falls, Idaho. There will be a viewing prior to the service at 1 P.M. at the Funeral Home.
Shirley Freis
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Robert Despain
HEYBURN — Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, where military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
Mary Jenkins
JEROME — There will be a celebration of Mary’s life at Jerome Country Club September 19, from 4-6 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Forrest Walter Stokesberry
TWIN FALLS — Memorial Service will be held at Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho on September 20, at 10a.m.. Refreshment, Food & Memories will be shared following the service.
Dixie Etcheverry
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.
Robert T Williams
RUPERT — A life celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 21, at The Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 south 200 west, Rupert, Idaho.
Valentin Ituarte
RUPERT—Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the directions of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.
Marvin Pierce Jr
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Marvin’s life will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with sharing of memories from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 21 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. A private family interment will take at a later date. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Jim Prunty
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Terry Gibbons
JEROME — A viewing will be held Friday, September 21, 2018, 6-8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave. Jerome, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.
Richard Shotwell
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Filer Baptist Church.
Harlean Heiner
BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
Dorothy Carotta
RUPERT — A service of Christian burial will be held for Dorothy Lorane Carotta, longtime resident of Rupert, at 11 a.m Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery. It is open to anyone wanting to attend. A light lunch will be provided at the Trinity Lutheran Church immediately following the Service.
