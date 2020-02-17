{{featured_button_text}}

Harold Turbeville

TWIN FALLS - There will be a graveside service held Tuesday, February 18 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park

Dan N. Kinsey

TWIN FALLS - A graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet for food and fellowship at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Allen Lee

TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 3rd Ward, 825 E Ave B St, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

Thelma Shaffer

TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary.

Harold Quast

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments