Norman Hurst
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Idaho Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main. Norman’s son, Bishop Wayne Hurst, will officiate. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can to the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Chad Clark
BUHL—The funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1001 Fair Street in Buhl, Idaho. A viewing was held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the same location. Burial will be in the West End Cemetery of Buhl.
Shon Wallace
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of his life will be held today at 2 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, with reception to follow.
Mydona Baxter
JEROME—A visitation will be held today at the Jerome LDS Chapel, 825 East Avenue B, Jerome, where family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, also at the Jerome LDS Chapel with Bishop Tim Perry officiating. A viewing will begin one hour prior to the service.
Robert “Bob” Devine
SHOSHONE—A viewing and visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.
John Reitsma
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Pastor Brian Vriesman will be officiating. The viewing will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Zella Marie Robbins
BUHL—A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at West End Cemetery (1574 East 4150 North) Buhl, Idaho. Services under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Carleen Egersdorf
GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Saturday from 10 a.m., until service time at the church.
Taylor (Dane) Smith
AMERICAN FALLS—Viewings will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints American Falls Stake Center, 111 Church Place in American Falls. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., following the second viewing at the church.
Dean Saxton
DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
JoAnn Bagby
CALDWELL—A viewing will be held on July 18th at 6 to 8 p.m. at Dakan funeral chapel. A viewing will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 followed by Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at the Caldwell First Baptist church.
Almarose McHargue
GOODING—A visitation//reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service.
Dee Pendergraft
HOLLISTER—The family would like to invite his friends and family to a Memorial of Dee’s life from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the “Home Place”. Light refreshments will be served on the lawn at the Randy and Julie Quinton home, 2739 E. 2500 N., south of Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Earl Lynn Knutsen
JEROME—A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at the Farnsworth Mortuary at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Sean David Loughmiller
ELBA—The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m on Saturday.
Ann Solosabal
RUPERT—Her sons, James and Chris Martinez along with their wives, invite you to join them in a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Rupert First Assembly of God, 402 H Street, Rupert.
James Winterholer
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21 at Rock Creek Park.
Jean Isaak
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ebenezer Congregational Church, 129 N. 2nd W., in Paul, with the Rev. John Downs officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.
Davis
TWIN FALLS—A graveside inurnment for Jackie and Ken Davis, who both passed earlier this year, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Twin Falls Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
