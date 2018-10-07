Larry Hawker
JARBIDGE, Nev. — A celebration of Larry’s life will be held as a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 8 at the Jarbidge Cemetery in Jarbidge, Nevada. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls
Kyle McBride
TWIN FALLS — Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, October 8, 2018 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N. A viewing will take place from 6-8 Sunday, October 7 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Georgia Holm
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley 9th Ward with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 8, 2018 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home and for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Glenn Barth
TWIN FALLS — Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, at The Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Mark A. Baird
TWIN FALLS — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2018 at the 10th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 229 Park Avenue in Twin Falls. Burial at the Milo Cemetery in Milo, Idaho. Viewing from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls, and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m.
Martha Strachan
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 12, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee’s Summit, Mo.... Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. preceding the Mass at church.
Ronald Estep
COEUR D’ALENE — Ronald Estep, formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 2293 West Hanley Ave. in Coeur D’Alene, ID (LDS chapel). A gathering of friends and family to socialize and to share in some of Ron’s favorite treats from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 12, at Lake City High School, 6101 N Ramsey Road in Coeur D’Alene. The public viewing from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Yates Funeral Home at 744 N 4th Street in Coeur D’Alene. The interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Spirit Lake, ID.
Earl Meier
BUHL — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Farmers Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
