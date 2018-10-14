Try 1 month for 99¢

David A. McClellan

JEROME—A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m., at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Yvonne Westlake

JEROME — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Monday, October 15 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Donald Brown

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Eddie Svoboda

JEROME — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

