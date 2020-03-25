Louis Bay
WENDELL—Funeral Services will be held for Louis at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held in Wendell following a Lunch reception.
JoDee Twiss
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
