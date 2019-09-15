{{featured_button_text}}

Blake Gartner

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Blake’s Life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, burial will follow at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

William Machacek

BUHL - A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside will follow at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

Charles Maxwell Sr.

PAUL - A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary

Floyd “Allen” Mitchell

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Charles E. "Buddy" Wadsworth, Jr.

TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A Combined vigil/rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services for Charles will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20 at St. Edward's Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Charles' memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

