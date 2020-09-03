× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Howard Clair Hoskin

TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Judith Matthews

FILER - A memorial service for Judy will be held at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, September 4, at 11 a.m. The service will also be live-streamed for those who wish to join. Use the following link at the time of the service: https:////youtu.be//QhbEW0GhkWk

Lawrence “Larry” Carlson

TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Larry’s life is scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 4 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls. Please RSVP to Lisa Johnson at lljohnso81@gmail.com. The family requests that instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or The Zoo Society at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (www.thezoosociety.org).

Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr.