Howard Clair Hoskin
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Judith Matthews
FILER - A memorial service for Judy will be held at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, September 4, at 11 a.m. The service will also be live-streamed for those who wish to join. Use the following link at the time of the service: https:////youtu.be//QhbEW0GhkWk
Lawrence “Larry” Carlson
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Larry’s life is scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 4 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls. Please RSVP to Lisa Johnson at lljohnso81@gmail.com. The family requests that instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or The Zoo Society at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (www.thezoosociety.org).
Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr.
RUPERT - A viewing for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary services will conclude at the Riverside Cemetery. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Wilson Theater 610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, Idaho Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Robert Josiah Skinner
JEROME - Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Kimberly Christian Church at 307 Madison St. E in Kimberly, Idaho. Donations to assist with the celebration of life can be made at any D.L. Evans Bank branch to the benefit account of Robert Skinner.
Jack Dean Scott
TWIN FALLS - His celebration of life will be at Grace Baptist Church, located at 798 Eastland Drive N, Twin Falls, on Saturday, September 5, 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, located at 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, on Friday, September 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.
