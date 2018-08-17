Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Tiffani Amber Streling

BURLEY — A gathering is scheduled to celebrate Tiffani’s life at the Cal Ranch boat docks at 4 p.m. August 18. A potluck will be held, if you would like to bring a salad or a dessert dish we would love to feed you while we share memories of Tiffani. We will have boats there, so bring your swimming suits.

Eola Luke

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh.

Earlene Ricondo

RUPERT — A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert on Friday August 17, and one hour prior to the service which will be held at Hope Community Church in Paul at 11 a.m. Saturday August 18, 2018.

Michael Tupper

CHALLIS — A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on August 18, at the Tupper Homestead, 1114 E. 2700 S., at the bottom of the Tupper Grade. Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service.

Steven Ploss

JEROME — A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

William Coffey

RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at the Richfield, Idaho LDS Church.

Emma Jean Perkins

BURLEY — Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center 2050 Normal Ave. in Burley. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral.

Ancie Wanda Bell

HAGERMAN — A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, at the Hagerman Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Kevin D. Chapman

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, Idaho. Private burial services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Mildred Whitesides

HEYBURN — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 1st Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.

