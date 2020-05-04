Gregg Christensen
Due to COVID-19 restrictions only a graveside will be held in the Downey City Cemetery, Downey ID, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., with a short viewing prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date after restrictions are lifted--details will be posted on Facebook. The graveside will be live streamed from his Facebook page. Arrangements under the direction Rosenau Funeral Home Twin Falls, Idaho. Family encourages Family and friends to share their memories at rosenaufuneralhome.com
Kelsey Hurst
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the Declo Cemetery. A live webcast of the service will be available. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E.16th St., in Burley. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing.
Glen Jensen
A private family service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Diana Vahsholtz
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with The Reverend Bryan Lindemood officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
