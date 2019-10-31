James Albert Whittaker
DIETRICH—A gathering will take place at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Dona Irean Hollinger
Friends and family may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Paul Idaho. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held afterwards at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., in Burley.
Krystal Delores ‘Dee’ Couch
BURLEY—Dee’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave. in Burley. We welcome all who wish to join us in honoring our beautiful Krystal Dee and remembering the unforgettable gifts of grace, love, and light with which she blessed us all. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dee’s wishes for donations to be sent to the Ronald McDonald House or Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research & Enlightenment. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Steven Wayne McClain
BOISE—A Celebration of Life is planned for November 2, 2019 at the Riverside Hotel, North Star Room from 1:00—4:00 p.m. Please join us! We welcome you to share your favorite photo of Steve by emailing celebratestevemcclain/@gmail.com.
Annette Jensen Spaulding
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 723 Hankins Rd. N., Twin Falls, Idaho; visitations held at the church on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and prior to the service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8:00-8:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho at 3:00 p.m. Condolences for the family can be left at www.reynoldschapel.com
Sherry Ann Hilton Mendenhall
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Emerson 1st Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Kent Chandler officiating. Burial will be in the Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00—10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Susie Elizabeth Bagley Hansen
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2nd for family and friends at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, Idaho with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.
