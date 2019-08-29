David Perry Maestas
RICHFIELD—Graveside services will be held on Friday August 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Richfield Cemetery, Hwy 26 in Richfield, Idaho with a luncheon to follow at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main St. in Richfield. Please visit David’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Lester Ray Abston
TWIN FALLS—On Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a viewing at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. On Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. there will be a Celebration of Lester’s life at New Plymouth Assembly of God Church in New Plymouth, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Tracy Lynn Shaddy
BUHL—A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. August 30th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street in Buhl. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery in Buhl. To leave condolences visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Louise Brown
BUHL—A Celebration of Louise’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 516 Main Street, Buhl. Refreshment and fellowship will follow the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Louise’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Travis Nice
FILER—A celebration of life will be held September 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer, ID from
1:00 p.m.—3:00 p.m.. Lunch will be provided.
Charles Buck Rogers
FILER—A graveside service will be held at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Final arrangements will be handled by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
AuDeane King
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service for AuDeane will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28th at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls
Felix Longaray Acha
GOODING—A rosary/vigil service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Gooding Basque Center. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Grace Dewsnup
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale Chapel, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group following the service at the church. The interment will take place at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, North Carolina. Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 12:00—12:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
Martha Corthell
BUHL—A celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.
Jack H. Taylor
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at the Carey LDS Church. Visit with the family one hour prior to the services noon to 1 p.m.
