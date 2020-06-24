× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma Coleman

RUPERT - A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Leonard Morris Jr

TWIN FALLS - Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., with viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. You may view a live video stream of the service by visiting the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory or by visiting the following link https:////youtu.be//_K8SDExTiPw. Arrangements under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Linda Fiscus

TWIN FALLS - Linda’s service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020. There will be a viewing prior from 12:30-1:30 PM at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls. The service will be live streamed on YouTube channel at https:////youtu.be//MJ5DMn79ky0 or by visiting White Mortuary’s Facebook page.

Michael Stephens