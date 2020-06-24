Norma Coleman
RUPERT - A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Leonard Morris Jr
TWIN FALLS - Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., with viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. You may view a live video stream of the service by visiting the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory or by visiting the following link https:////youtu.be//_K8SDExTiPw. Arrangements under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Linda Fiscus
TWIN FALLS - Linda’s service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020. There will be a viewing prior from 12:30-1:30 PM at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls. The service will be live streamed on YouTube channel at https:////youtu.be//MJ5DMn79ky0 or by visiting White Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Michael Stephens
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evangelical Valley Presbyterian Church in Hazelton, followed by a Truckers Tribute Ride to Sunset Memorial Park. Services will be live streamed on Reynolds Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.
Lawrence “Vel” Cox
BUHL - A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, with a graveside service following at 11:30 am, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 1450 N, Buhl.
Glenn Alan Beebe
WENDELL - Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Lelah Meier
BUHL - Lelah Lurene Meier, 89 of Buhl, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church,1128 Poplar St. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lelah's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Theodore Luttmer
WENDELL - A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Family members and friends may call from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding.
Rosa Goff
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary.
Ellie Motzner
FILER - Ellie Motzner, 76, of Filer, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on June 27, 2020 from Noon to 4:00 P.M. at the family home at 422 6th St. in Filer. Please come share your thoughts, memories and refreshments and food with Ellie's family. Services were under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jean Thompson Maxwell
HAGERMAN - Memorial Service June 27 from 1 - 4 p.m. at Lower Salmon Falls Park In Hagerman Idaho.
Neva Ruth Grisenti
RUPERT - 92 passed away Friday June 19 at her home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at San Nicholas Catholic Church and a Viewing with a proclamation of the Rosary will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday June 24, 2020 at San Nicholas Catholic Church. Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Celia A Lopez
RUPERT - 83 passed away Friday June 19 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital Rupert, Idaho. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m.. Friday June 26, 2020 at Grace Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
