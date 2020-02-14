{{featured_button_text}}

Jackie ‘Jack’ Dunham

UTAH—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

L. Lou Matthews

OAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., where a visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. where friends and family may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Larry “Pat” Underwood

LEHI, Utah—Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3150 Hotel Loop, Lehi, UT, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital @ Huntsmancancer.org.

William “Bill” Jackson

JEROME—The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome.

Barbara Lee Taylor

KIMBERLY—Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome Idaho, with a reception to follow at the home of Ray and Janet Goffin. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Rena J. Crockett (Nelson)

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. It will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., in Twin Falls. There will be a graveside service for the family immediately following the service. To leave condolences for the family you may visit www.whitemortuary.com.

Christina Loreen Walgamott

JEROME—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Believers Church, 100 E Ave D, Jerome Idaho 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Christina’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Norma Jean Newlan

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Farnsworth Mortuary,. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Henry Lehrman

BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl, Idaho.

Dan N. Kinsey

TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet for food and fellowship at Rosenau Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of FALLS services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments