JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at El Sombrero Banquet Room, 143 West Main St., Jerome from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Formal service will begin at 2pm and food will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Douglas Walters Memorial Scholarship Fund at any First Federal Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Doug’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com .

BUHL—The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at Calvary Chapel Buhl, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho on June 29, 2020 at 10 am.Funeral directions are being made by Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. The celebration ceremony will be streamed live by Calvary Chapel Buhl on YouTube. The recorded ceremony will also be available for viewing later on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a contribution to The Kasie Becker Scholarship Fund that has been established at First Federal Savings Bank. The funds placed in this account will be used to fund the future costs of Kasie’s Children’s Christian Education.