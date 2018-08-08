Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Fred A. Burkhalter

JEROME — A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Jerome. Services will conclude at the church. Private family inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park will be held prior to the Celebration of Life. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Shirley Griffiths

HAZELTON — A visitation for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday August 10, at Rosenau Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow starting at 11 a.m..

Donna Jean Sager

BURLEY — A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 10, at the United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St., in Burley. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.

Barbara Webb

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services for Barbara will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 10, at the 5th Ward LDS Church, 421 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at the LDS church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Hubert Bluteau

FILER — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, August 10 at the Filer Baptist Church, 254 Hwy. 30. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery in Buhl, Military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Magic Valley Honor Guard.

Rollie E. Close

MURTAUGH — A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Koby J. Clark

KUNA — Celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, at the Crooked 8, 1882 E. King Rd., Kuna.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Thomas Beezley

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at 1150 Florence Ave., Twin Falls.

Joshua Byers

HAGERMAN — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the United Methodist Church 270 E. Salmon St., Hagerman.

Nancy Livingston

TWIN FALLS — Nancy’s life will be celebrated at a funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 12, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E.t in Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Times-News.

Rynold Baumgartner

BURLEY — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home 1350 16th St., Burley, with a viewing one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home.

Tags

Load comments