John Moore Jr.
TWIN FALLS—Visitation from will be held today from 1 to 2 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave East. Military honors will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.
Fanny Bryngelson
RUPERT—A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Internment will be held at a future date.
Norma Jean DeVoe
JEROME:—Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Norma’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
