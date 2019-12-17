Zelda Murphy
PAUL—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls; a viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Roger Andrews JEROME—Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the chapel. Services conclude at the chapel.
Crystal “Cabby” AlarconTWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. A potluck reception will follow. Potluck dishes may be delivered between noon to 12:45 p.m. Parking is available in the lots beside and behind the Center off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Kimberly Sue HobbsTWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. A potluck reception will be held following Kim and Cabby’s services at 3:30 p.m. Potluck dishes may be delivered between noon to 12:45 p.m. Parking is available in the lots beside and behind the Center off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Rodney MillsJEROME—A celebration of life will be held for Rodney at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Reformed Church of Twin Falls, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
William CraythornBURLEY—The funeral will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale 1st Ward Building 519 East 200 South Burley, ID. Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joe PavkovGOODING—A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Chris KoyleGOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Steven SchowRUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Rupert 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 South 100 West Rupert, Idaho. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Joe GalanTWIN FALLS—A viewing will take place Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, with a Rosary starting at 7:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
Letha Mae RemaleyTWIN FALLS—Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.
Hiroko TominagaPAUL—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Paul United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Samuel CampbellBURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave in Burley, burial will follow in the Paul Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for a viewing Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday prior to the funeral. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Clarence Nolen CarterTWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
