Betsey Fulkerson
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will take place today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Joan Walton
TWIN FALLS - Funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the First Christian Church. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ruth Fife
RUPERT - Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mark Nasura
GOODING - A memorial celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Joseph Newbry
TWIN FALLS - There will be a viewing Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, ID. The funeral will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Viewing begins at 10 a.m., prior to service at the Hankins LDS Church building, 680 Hankins Rd North, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.