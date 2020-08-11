Irvin Walter Ehlers
TWIN FALLS - Funeral Services will be Wednesday, August 12 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Avenue, Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Irvin’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you honor Irvin’s memory through The Lutheran Hour.
Robert Gilbert ‘Bob’ Widmier
MURTAUGH - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Murtaugh. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Both events will be held at the church. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at the Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast. Those attending the viewing or funeral service will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice
RUPERT - A viewing for family and friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We will be celebrating Marvis’ beautiful life at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley. Feel free to wear a splash of pink or a bright color if you prefer. She would want us to see life going forward as she did, full of color, hope, and God’s love. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at Rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that a face mask be worn and social distancing practiced.
Robert Archie (Bobby) McBride
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at Twin Falls Reformed Church 1631 Grandview Dr. North., Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. and will be accompanied by military honors.
Cherie Wardell
KIMBERLY – Cherie Wardell of Kimberly, funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Kimberly 2nd Ward, 222 Birch St. S. in Kimberly; viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Rhoda Pearl Bequette
TWIN FALLS - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Pella Cemetery in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Betty Johnson
HEYBURN - A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Paul, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley. Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at the Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those attending the viewing or funeral service will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Luterio Rodriguez Jr
TWIN FALLS - A viewing for Luterio Rodriguez Jr. will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on August 8th, 2020 from 1-3pm. A graveside service and burial will be held at the Sunset Cemetery to lay his ashes with his father. Those services will be held on Friday the 14th of August, 2020. There will be a dinner to follow where we can celebrate his life and share all the many memories we all have. Anyone who knew Luterio is encouraged to come.
Larry Edward Christenson
BURLEY - A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 W., of Burley. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort. Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that those attending the visitation or graveside service wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For those who do not feel comfortable in wearing a face mask, we simply ask you to remember Larry in your thoughts and our family in your prayers and remain comfortable in your own homes. The family suggests the memorials be directed to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Diane Palmer Martinez
WENDELL - A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held Saturday, August 15th from 5 to 8 with a short service starting at 6:00 p.m. located at 503 West Ave C, Jerome Idaho. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
