Dorothy Amero
BUHL - A viewing will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10 AM, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street Buhl, Idaho 83316 with viewing one hour prior to service.
John “Dee” Hepworth
TWIN FALLS - A visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., evening at White Mortuary "Chapel by the Park" and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the Relief Society room at the church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 17th Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls, ID
Dwight Shipley
JEROME: Dwight Shipley of Jerome passed away on February 23, 2019. Memorial services for Dwight will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
LaVerda Palmer
BUHL - Memorial service will be held today at 10:30 a.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.
Marie Hill
HEYBURN - Funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 S 500 W, Heyburn. A visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley and at the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Joan Walton
TWIN FALLS - Funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the First Christian Church. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
