Viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary. Social distancing requirements will be asked of all those attending. Private funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 concluding with a burial service at Paul Cemetery, Paul, Idaho at approximately 12:30 p.m. Social distancing requirements will be asked of all those attending. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

