Try 1 month for 99¢

Minnie Mae Anderson

SHOSHONE—A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 20 at Shoshone Cemetery, Shoshone.

Martin Pimper

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St.

Robert Mathieson, Sr

FAIRFIELD—Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 W Alturas Ave, Fairfield.

Bert Heath

SHOSHONE—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at the LDS Church in Shoshone.

Ralph O’Dell Warr

HEYBURN—Urn placement service at 12 noon Friday, December 21 at the Paul Cemetery columbarium.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Dolores and Robert Brehm

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, December 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Twin Falls.

Joseph Gisler

RUPERT—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group

Leo Basterrechea

GOODING—Funeral at 12 noon on Saturday, December 22 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Tags

Load comments