Lillie Davis-Strong
JEROME—Funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Jan Marie Kistler
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life will be held today at 2 p.m., at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Carlos Carnahan
HEYBURN—Funeral Services will be held today at 2 p.m. A viewing will be at 1 p.m. prior to the services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn 2nd Ward 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
Beverlee Frandsen
KIMBERLY—A funeral will be held today at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rock Creek Ward, 840 West Midway St. in Filer with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Wilma Smith
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road with viewing 30 minutes prior.
Joan Parr
RUPERT—A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the First Christian Praise Chapel Church, 1100 8th Street in Rupert.
Charlene Kvaternick
Colorado Springs, CO—Mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Denver, Colorado.
Erma George
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Reynolds funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls.
Melva Workman
TWIN FALLS – Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
David Michael Guymon
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.