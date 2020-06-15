× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farrell E. Kerbs

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial with the conferring military honors will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Roy Jesser

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held in Roy’s honor on Tuesday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Nazarene Church (the service will be held in the gym and social distancing will be observed).

Joyce McBride

BURLEY—A public visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at 1p.m. Friday, June 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pella 2nd Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. There will be a live webcast available of the funeral and graveside services at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.