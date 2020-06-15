Farrell E. Kerbs
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial with the conferring military honors will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Roy Jesser
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held in Roy’s honor on Tuesday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Nazarene Church (the service will be held in the gym and social distancing will be observed).
Joyce McBride
BURLEY—A public visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at 1p.m. Friday, June 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pella 2nd Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. There will be a live webcast available of the funeral and graveside services at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Jeanette Egan
MOUNTAIN HOME—A graveside memorial will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Paul Lambert
BURLEY—A viewing for friends and family will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service. Discretion is advised in attendance of all services. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, please wear a mask and comply with social distancing mandates. A link to a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at the end of Paul’s obituary at rasmussenfuneralhome.com
