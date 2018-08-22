James Sanberg
MOSCOW — A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 23, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow.
Gary Frazier
FILER — A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 23, at In His Name Fellowship Church and a burial of his ashes at the cemetery, both in Filer, Idaho.
Jerry E DeNaughel
HEYBURN — There will be a life celebration gathering from 2-5 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Connor`s Cafe, 339 South 600 West in Heyburn, Idaho. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Bob Brackenbury
MURTAUGH — Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo.
Edith Homer
MINIDOKA — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 24, at the Acequia 2nd Ward Building 20403 5th St. in Acequia. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6—8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning at the church prior to the funeral.
Ray Aufderheide
FILER — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, Idaho. A luncheon will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Reynolds Funeral Home, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Mildred Whitesides
HEYBURN — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 1st Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
William Coffey
RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at the Richfield, Idaho LDS Church.
Ruth Runyan (Throckmorton)
TWIN FALLS — A potluck celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m – 2:30 p.m. August 25, at EC Pavilion, Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery, in Rupert, Idaho.
Julia Chapman
KIMBERLY — A celebration of Julia’s life will be held as a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, then we will travel in procession to the cemetery.
Oscar ‘Jack’ Streeter
MOUNTAIN HOME — Services will begin with a viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home, Idaho. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.
