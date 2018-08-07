Betty Winmill
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8 at the Burley 7th Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
Cruz Silva Herrera Jr.
TWIN FALLS — A Rosary prayer service will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls with Fr. Julio reciting. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to the time of the Rosary. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Fred A. Burkhalter
JEROME — A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Jerome. Services will conclude at the church. Private family inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park will be held prior to the Celebration of Life. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Shirley Griffiths
HAZELTON — A visitation for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday August 10, at Rosenau Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow starting at 11 a.m.
Donna Jean Sager
BURLEY — A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 10, at the United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St., in Burley. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Barbara Webb
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services for Barbara will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 10, at the 5th Ward LDS Church, 421 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at the LDS church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Rollie E. Close
MURTAUGH — A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Koby J. Clark
KUNA — Celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, at the Crooked 8, 1882 E. King Rd., Kuna.
Thomas Beezley
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at 1150 Florence Ave., Twin Falls.
Joshua Byers
HAGERMAN — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the United Methodist Church 270 E. Salmon St., Hagerman.
Nancy Livingston
TWIN FALLS — Nancy’s life will be celebrated at a funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 12, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E.t in Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Times-News.
