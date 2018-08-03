Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Robert Gaskill

DIETRICH — There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Shoshone Cemetery. A wake at the Eagle’s Nest in Dietrich will follow. Please bring your memories, stories to share and we will toast to Robert.

Ben Eldredge

TWIN FALLS — A memorial celebrating Ben’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 4 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch will be served.

Lallah Harding

JEROME — A graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lallah’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Ellarose Partin

BUHL — A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Buhl Church of Christ, 829 N. Broadway, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.

Larry E. Elford

BUHL — A funeral Mass will be be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 6 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. A Rosary will be cited at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 5 at the church with a viewing from 6-7 p.m. prior to the Rosary.

Lawrence Elford

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life with a Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, August 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. There will be a law enforcement//fire procession followed by military recognition at the interment at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Alice Briggs

TWIN FALLS — A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 5 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, August 6 at the funeral home, burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Fred A. Burkhalter

JEROME — A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Jerome. Services will conclude at the church. Private family inurnment with Fred being buried beside his wife, Phyllis, at Sunset Memorial Park will be held prior to the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Visions of Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

