Patricia “Pat” Carol Hicks (Nelson)

TWIN FALLS—Services are being held on July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

LaRene Morgan

HANSEN—Graveside services at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Bernice H. Dayton

PAUL – Bernice Hiatt Dayton, a 92-year-old Paul resident, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home in Paul. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis Ave., in Paul. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church.

