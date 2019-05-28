LaVerda Rose
JEROME—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Jerome Cemetery.
Merriam Hill
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life service will be held today at 10 a.m., at the Jerome First Baptist Church with a viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Nelda Spurgeon
BURLEY—Celebration of Life will be held today from 6 tp 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16h St, Burley.
John Henstock
TWIN FALLS—A gathering will be held today at Rosenau Community Room from 4 to 6 p.m.
Ruth Turner
TWIN FALLS—Ruth Turner 90 of Twin Falls passed away on May 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Twin Falls First Baptist Church. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. on May 29, 2019.
Jean Furniss
RUPERT – Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.
E. Scott Paul
SHOSHONE—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at the old Shoshone High School Gym. Services will conclude at the gym.
NaJean Dutry
TWIN FALLS—A gathering of family and friends will be held May 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. All services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Harold Hake
GOODING—There will be a memorial service on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m., at the First Christian Church in Gooding, ID. The service will immediately be followed by a dinner at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service of Gooding.
Gale Marie Croft
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at noon Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
Colleen Brenton
BOISE—A Celebration of Collen’s life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Grill in the River Room. 913 W River St., Boise Idaho.
Donna Zollinger
MALTA—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.