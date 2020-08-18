× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lora Mae (Reddy) Primm

TWIN FALLS—Pastor Mike Seward will provide graveside services at Twin Falls Cemetery. Services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home with burial to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.

Larry Byron Adams

BURLEY—Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Betty Jean Howerton

BUHL—A graveside service will be held at West Side Cemetery in Buhl, ID on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am for close friends and family. Please visit Betty’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.

Mary Taylor Israel

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing will be one hour prior to service; interment at West End Cemetery in Buhl.

Lloyd Anton Forthun