{{featured_button_text}}

Kate Daniels Freeland

TWIN FALLS—Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. on April 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls.

Sarah Bill-Ball

WILDER—A viewing will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 also at Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Nancy Helvey

TWIN FALLS—A graveside gathering will be held at noon on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sunset Memorial and a potluck wake is to follow at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Barbara Hinkley

MERIDIAN—A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 3 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E 16th in Burley.

Vern Taylor

HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn 2nd Ward, 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn.

Tags

Load comments