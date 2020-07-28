Rusty Lowe

BUHL—A Celebration of Rusty’s life is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.

Kathryn “Kathy” Ida Doman Piper

PAUL—The family invites everyone to join them in celebrating Kathy’s life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Paul Congregational Church, 121 N 2nd W, Paul, Idaho. Those attending will be asked to practice State Mandated CDC guidelines. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/-5vDaRwmCII.

James Holston

SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Barbara Joyce Pohl

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1602 E. 1100 S. in Eden. Burial to follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Theresa Grond