LaRene Morgan
HANSEN—Graveside services at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the Wendell Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Andy Bowman
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at Rosenau Funeral from 6:00—8:00 p.m.
George Ward Falkner
Funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert. Burial with military graveside rites will take place in the Rupert Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Peggy M. Rose
RUPERT—A Rosary will be held at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Viewing for family and friends will follow until 9:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 p.m. July 12, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Rupert Cemetery Reception to follow at the St. Nicholas Church Parish Hall between 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Services under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
