Bobby Trivitt

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1401 Apt #2 Washington Street South, Twin Falls, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Bonnie Meyer

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.

Barbara Blair

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.

Larry Bagley

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Milton Fife

GANNETT—Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Calvary Bible Church in Hailey. Services are under the direction of Wood River Chapel.

Joseph Graham

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fair Street in Buhl. Join us to share memories.

Ima Mae Bluteau

FILER- Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Filer, Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Janet May

TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the funeral home.

