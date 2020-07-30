You have permission to edit this article.
Sadie Ann Thornton

TWIN FALLS—A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the 6th Ward Building located at 667 Harrison St, Twin Falls Idaho from 9:00—10:00 AM. Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM. Graveside service will be held at Logan Cemetery in Logan Utah at 3 PM. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Sadie Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Hal K. Hess

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2020, 1:00 PM, at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Jada Marie Martin (Pugsley)

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley, Idaho. The family requires masks and social distancing is to be maintained by all in attendance. Services will conclude with burial at the Riverside Cemetery and are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Rusty Lowe

BUHL—A Celebration of Rusty’s life is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.

Barbara Joyce Pohl

TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services are being provided by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on August 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden at 10:00 a.m. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Good Shephard Home. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Kathryn “Kathy” Ida Doman Piper

PAUL—The family invites everyone to join them in celebrating Kathy’s life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Paul Congregational Church, 121 N 2nd W, Paul, Idaho. Those attending will be asked to practice State Mandated CDC guidelines. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/-5vDaRwmCII.

James Holston

SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Theresa Grond

BUHL—A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of seating will be available; however, the service will be live streamed on Fame Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.

Gary McGeouch

JEROME—A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), Jerome.

Bobby Jones

BLISS—A catered picnic memorial to honor him will be hosted by his children on his birthday August 1, 2020 at the Bliss City Park beginning at Noon. Please come and share memories and enjoy lunch with us.

Delmar Rex Irish

A graveside Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave your condolences to the family, please go to www.wilksfuneral.com.

Aaron Scott Fuller

BOISE—A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 3:00 P.M. Friends may call from 7—10 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

