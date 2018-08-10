Duane Amen
PAUL — Funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 10 at Hansen Mortuary and also one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Paul Cemetery.
Jerry Fredrickson
RUPERT — A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 10, at Hansen’s Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on August 11, at the LDS Second Ward Church at 100 W. 26 S. in Rupert. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. at the church preceding the funeral services.
Rollie E. Close
MURTAUGH — A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Koby J. Clark
KUNA — Celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, at the Crooked 8, 1882 E. King Rd., Kuna.
Thomas Beezley
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at 1150 Florence Ave., Twin Falls.
Joshua Byers
HAGERMAN — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the United Methodist Church 270 E. Salmon St., Hagerman.
Don Hill
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, August 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.
Nancy Livingston
TWIN FALLS — Nancy’s life will be celebrated at a funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 12, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Times-News.
Rynold Baumgartner
BURLEY — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home 1350 16th St., Burley, with a viewing one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home.
Lonnie Keith Wright
BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, at the First Christian Church in Buhl. A viewing will be held from 5—7 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Shannadee Ruth ‘Shanna’ Cole
BURLEY — Shannadee Cole of Prospect, Kentucky will have a funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 2nd Ward, 490 E. 550 S., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
