Richard E Benge
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 2 p.m. at 178 Filer Avenue West, Twin Falls.
Dale Wayne Monroe
SHOSHONE—The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life for Dale to be held today at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone. Services will conclude at the Church. An inurnment will take place at the Shoshone Cemetery later in the Spring. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Joanie Lynn Jones
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 519 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Morrison Payne Funeral home 321 East Main St. Burley and for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Leslie Lee Wheeler
TWIN FALLS—Leslie Lee Wheeler of Utah formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service today at 1 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. There will be no viewing today prior to the service.
Gordon Roy Lynes, Sr.
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 515 E. 16th St. in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call to the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Mona Mae Allred
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call to the church today from noon to 12:45 p.m.
Judy Ann Caverly
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Joey Fitzpatrick
HAZELTON—A service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. There will also be a celebration of Joey’s life and his love to coach baseball at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Valley Rec. at 1458S 2000E Hazelton, ID.
Matilda (Votroubek) Machacek
BUHL—A viewing for Matilda was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID. Matilda’s funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N 1825 E., Buhl, ID, with a reception following at the Clover School. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Matilda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Vergil Pace
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Marilynn Jansen
JEROME—A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. The funeral service will be conducted today at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3rd Ward Chapel, 825 East Ave B, Jerome. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
John Merrigan
PAUL—Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Margaret Grace Davis
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call to the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Thomas Mattice
WENDELL—A memorial celebration of life will be held on a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.